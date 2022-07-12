The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, July 13
Rice SWCD Julyy Board of Supervisors Meeting• 9 a.m., Rice SWCD Offices, 1810 30th St. NW, Faribault. In person meeting in USDA Service Center,
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Thursday, July 14
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Friday, July 15
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Saturday, July 16
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 Zoom instructions.
Bob Neil Benefit• 2 p.m., Castle Rock & Roll Bar & Grill, 27998 Chippendale Ave, Northfield. A farmer and 30 plus year volunteer firefighter has cancer and there will be a benefit for him. Music, games and raffles.
Sunday, July 17
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum• 1-3 p.m., Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum, 3300 Millersburg Blvd. Come learn the connection between Jesse James and Christdala Church! Filled with farming tools, household items, photos, maps and artifacts.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Ice Cream Social fundraiser• 4:30-6:30 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. The menu will be Nerstrand Wieners, chips and root beer floats with a free will donation. Weather permitting, outdoor seating will be available.
Monday, July 18
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tradition 5 Alanon Group• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Wednesday, July 20
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Thursday, July 21
Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.