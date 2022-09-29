This year, 591 youth from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
Youth who participate in the Minnesota 4-H Horse Project learn about show, trail, and endurance riding; test their horse knowledge at quiz bowls or on judging teams, and study horse science. Youth may participate if they own or lease a horse. There are even options for youth who are interested in horses, but don’t have access to one in their community.
“Through the Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show, youth build communications skills, gain deeper learning and interest in horses, and build relationships with caring adults,” said Renee Kostick, Extension Educator who manages the 4-H horse project in Minnesota. “These experiences contribute to their success in school, community, and futures.”
Rice County had six 4-H members participating in the 2022 State Horse Show, Sept. 16-18. They were: Cole Walters, Taylor Stepka, Marisa Winget, Evelyn Winget, Brylie Becker and Montana Johnson in the Training Steps. Cole Walters also placed 2nd in the Western Heritage - Senior Break Way. Participating in the Hippology/Horse Judging were: Montana Johnson, Marisa & Evelyn Winget.
