Wednesday, June 29
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Thursday, June 30
Northfield Rotary Club• 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.
Cannon Valley Farmers' Market• 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.
Friday, July 01
Unity on Division• 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.
Saturday, July 02
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Geocaching Basics• 2-3 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Explore the basics of geocaching and learn how to use GPS. A limited number of GPS Units available to borrow on a first come, first served basis. Meet at the Amphitheater.
Woodpecker Wonders• 7-8 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Find out more about these amazing birds at this family friendly campfire program. Meet at the Amphitheater.
Sunday, July 03
Birding in the Big Woods• 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Learn the basics of bird identification and test out your new skills on this one-mile naturalist led hike. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow. Meet at the Picnic Shelter.
Science of Skulls• 1-2 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Skulls can tell us a lot about the animals to which they belong. Ongoing near the Picnic Shelter.
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.
Monday, July 04
Stepsister of Northfield AA• 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.
Tradition 5 Alanon Group• 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.
Wednesday, July 06
Thursday, July 07
