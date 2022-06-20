The calendar of events is a regular feature of Northfield News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.

Wednesday, Jun 22

Stepsister of Northfield AA-- 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.

Thursday, Jun 23

Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.

Cannon Valley Farmers' Market-- 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.

Friday, Jun 24

Unity on Division-- 10:30 a.m., Hot Spot, 801 Division St. S, Northfield. A.A. group meeting.

Saturday, Jun 25

Stepsister of Northfield AA-- 9:30 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.

Sunday, Jun 26

Living Alone: Walking Together-- 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends and find support. Call 507-301-5632 for week's location.

Monday, Jun 27

Stepsister of Northfield AA-- 8 a.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. On Zoom only. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.

Tradition 5 Alanon Group-- 11:30 a.m., Emmaus Baptist Church, 712 Linden St. N, Northfield.

Wednesday, Jun 29

Stepsister of Northfield AA-- 12:05 p.m., Closed meeting for women who desire to quit drinking. In person and on Zoom, at the United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St., door 1. Contact Kate at 612-437-0246 for Zoom instructions.

Thursday, Jun 30

Northfield Rotary Club-- 12 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1401 Maple St, Northfield.

Cannon Valley Farmers' Market-- 4-7 p.m., Rice County Fairgrounds, 1814 Second Ave., Faribault. Local foods, fiber, soaps and more all from the Cannon Valley region. SNAP/EBT cards accepted. Over 20 vendors at each market.

