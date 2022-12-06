Lucy Graham will lead the procession Friday, Dec. 9, at the 47th annual Lucia Fest sponsored by the Northfield Swedish Club. This year’s event marks a return to an in-person celebration, after a virtual celebration in 2020 and the cancelation of festivities in 2021 due to COVID.
Area residents of Swedish descent, or those interested in Swedish customs, are invited to join the festivities beginning at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 500 Third St. West in Northfield. The celebration includes a potluck supper, a Lucia processional and pageant, live fiddle music, the singing of Swedish carols, and folk dancing.
The 2022 Lucia attendants are Lauren Blumhoefer, Tegan Chadwick, Evelyn Ecker, Lillian Ecker, Noir Ecker, Frances Jackson, Imogen Jackson, Penelope Johnson, Ingrid Jorgenson, Olia Jorgenson, Annabel Kiesel, Annika Korynta, Adela Melby, Louisa Melby, Cora Nelson, Liv Nelson, Charlotte Otterblad, Ruby Otterblad, Astrid Peterson-White, Alice Provancha, Violet Provancha, Juniper Ramsey, and Marit Wanken.
The star boys are Addison Blumhoefer, Avery Chadwick, Von Ecker, Karsten Korynta, Henrik Melby, Nicholas Otterblad, Thorsten Peterson-White, Charlie Söderquist, Augustin Vermilyea, and Leif Wanken.
Dressed in white with a red sash at her waist and wearing a crown of candles on her head, Lucia will lead a procession of attendants and star boys, singing the traditional St. Lucia song. Afterward, Lucia and her attendants will serve cookies and coffee to everyone. The event concludes with songs and dancing around the Christmas tree.
Everyone is invited to attend this family-friendly event. Bring your own tableware, two dishes to pass, and one dozen cookies (or what you can offer). Beverages are provided. The event is free, but donations are encouraged to cover expenses. Masking is optional.