St. Olaf Lucia Fest

Lucy Graham is the 2022 Lucia. (Photo by Michelle Fredrickson)

Lucy Graham will lead the procession Friday, Dec. 9, at the 47th annual Lucia Fest sponsored by the Northfield Swedish Club. This year’s event marks a return to an in-person celebration, after a virtual celebration in 2020 and the cancelation of festivities in 2021 due to COVID.

