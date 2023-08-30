Before they went for a walk to see migrating butterflies, children and adults received a brief introduction of the history of the Nerstrand Big Woods State Park restored prairie on Saturday. 

20230826_135610.jpg

Naturalist Andy Wendt tags monarch butterflies with visitors to Nerstrand Big Woods State Park on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Diana Hering)
20230826_144244.jpg

A young Nerstrand Big Woods State Park delivers a monarch butterfly to be tagged. (Photo courtesy of Diana Hering)
  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments