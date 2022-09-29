This year, in total, 307 youth and 354 dogs from across the state participated in this annual event, held at the 4-H Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Over the two-day event, 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in agility, obedience, showmanship, and rally, competing against other youth in their age group and experience level.
Youth members of the Minnesota 4-H Dog Project learn to train and build a trusting relationship with their pet. Topics of study include canine behavior, breed characteristics, diseases, ethics, grooming, health, nutrition, responsible breeding, service dogs, therapy dogs, dog-related careers, and the wide array of dog sports.
“Youth learn so much responsibility from training their dog and competing in the 4-H State Dog Show,” said Kim Lambert, one of the many caring adults who volunteer with the 4-H Dog Project statewide. “These kids work all year long, building strong partnerships with their dogs. If they don’t work carefully with their dogs, the dogs won’t work for them. The responsibility kids learn here they can use forever.”
Rice County had 12 4-H members participated in the 2022 State Dog Show, Sept. 24 and 25. Here are the results by clubs:
Big Giants: Gunner Johnson - Agility Elementary 16 and 20"-Red, Agility Jumpers 1B 16 and 20"-Red, Obedience Graduate Beginner-Red, Rally PreNovice-Red.
Happy Hounds: Julia Gilmore - Agility Jumpers 2 16 and 20"-Blue, Agility Senior 16 and 20"-Red, Obedience Graduate Novice-Red, Rally Advanced-Blue-1st Award of Excellence; Charley Green - Agility Elementary 16 and 20"-Blue, Agility Jumpers 1B 16 and 20"-Blue, Obedience Beginner-Red, Showmanship Novice-Blue; Kortney Prior - Agility Jumpers 2 4, 8 and 12"-Blue-Reserve Champion, Agility Senior 4, 8 and 12"-Blue-Champion, Rally Excellent-Red, Showmanship Excellent-Blue; Malori Prior - Agility Jumpers 1A 16 and 20"-Red, Rally PreAdvanced-Blue, Showmanship Open-Blue; Jake Tanghe - Agility Jumpers 1B 16 and 20"-Blue-Reserve Champion, Obedience Beginner-Red, Obedience Novice-Blue-Champion, Obedience Brace-Blue, Rally PreNovice-Blue.
Little Town Leaders: Franklin Johnson - Obedience Graduate Beginner-Red, Rally PreNovice-Blue.
Wheatland Wheaties: Hannah Kraft - Agility Beginner 16"-Blue-Reserve Champion, Agility Jumpers 1A 16 and 20"-Blue, Showmanship Novice-Red; Natalie Kraft - Agility Elementary 16 and 20"-Red, Agility Jumpers 1B 16 and 20"-Blue-1st Award of Excellence, Showmanship Open-Blue; Colton Velishek - Obedience Foundation-Blue; Clara Winget - Agility Elementary 4, 8 and 12"-Red, Agility Jumpers 1A 4, 8 and 12"-Blue, Obedience Beginner-Red, Rally PreAdvanced-White, Showmanship Novice-Blue-2nd Award of Excellence; Marisa Winget - Agility Intermediate 4, 8 and 12"-Red, Agility Jumpers 2 4, 8 and 12"-Blue-Champion, Rally Excellent-Red.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.