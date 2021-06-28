Northfielder Jim Gehrke knew he wanted to make a difference.
He saw the country’s growing wealth inequality, lack of healthy food options and climate change as pressing issues that could be solved with a business strategy that emphasized economic and social justice in addition to seeking profits.
So, less than two years ago, Gehrke began Healthy Share GBC, a local food nonprofit serving mainly locally made products to customers in Scott, Dakota, Rice, Steele, Waseca and Blue Earth counties. Gehrke said Healthy Share started with just a couple thousand dollars and few subscribers, but has slowly grown, and approximately one year after its founding, it generated enough excess revenue to begin marketing. Healthy Share is now consistently adding at least one-two customers per week, spending far less than what Gehrke anticipated it would in the months ahead.
Now, Healthy Share GBC delivers to its customers six-nine varieties of fruit and vegetables and locally grown beef, chicken, pork and other products on a weekly basis.
Gehrke noted he expects approximately 65% of the food through Healthy Share GBC to be locally grown. In those instances, Gehrke said the food is sometimes still in the ground one day before being introduced into subscribers' homes.
Healthy Share GBC is considered a general benefit corporation. A relatively new label recognized in Minnesota within the last six to seven years, general benefit corporations are intended to be for-profit entities that also serve a social purpose.
‘We want to promote healthy living habits’
Gehrke can evaluate the number of Healthy Share GBC subscribers, forecast how much food will be needed and provide guidance to farmers on expanding production.
“It’s transparent,” he said of his operation. “We make a very big effort every week, we let people know on Sundays, our subscribers get an email from us and it tells them what food they can expect the next week and exactly where it comes from.”
Another goal Gehrke has through Healthy Share GBC is finding a “non-arbitrary way” to compensate farmers for their food. To do so, he said Healthy Share GBC looks at regional wholesale prices for organic food and finds a similar rate for producers.
“We’re here for a lot more than just creating a profit, generating a profit,” Gehrke noted. “We’re here to create economic opportunities for sustainable food producers. We want to promote healthy living habits, we want to make healthy food easily available and affordable. We want to reduce the environmental impact of industrial agriculture and food distribution.”
Gehrke cited a previous study that found most food Americans consume travels at least 1,500 miles before being eaten, when such products could be grown closer to home.
Despite the relative lack of expenditures, Gehrke said customer satisfaction has been “through the roof,” and only a few families have opted out. Of those, most had to due to a loss of income during the pandemic while another left the area.
He said Healthy Share GBC is based on the concept that everyone should make $15 per hour, a number generally considered a living wage. He is also concerned about what he believes to be the looming impacts of climate change. To combat that, he supports decentralizing and diversifying the food supply.
“We’ll be in a much better position when the effects of climate change are more evident,” Gehrke added. Though he noted the prevalence of community-supported agriculture farms in the region, Gehrke said his organization does not intend to take business from them. Instead, he said he plans to work directly with some producers while others indirectly with others.
Healthy Share up for statewide award
Healthy Share GBC has been named a semifinalist for the Minnesota Cup in the social impact category. Next month, winners in each category will vie for the top award.
The Minnesota Cup is coordinated by the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, and has awarded more than $4 million in seed money to startups since 2005. Healthy Share is among companies competing for more than $400,000 of funding this year.
While living in the Mankato area, Gehrke, who moved to Northfield eight years ago, developed a business plan that led to the creation of the Minnesota Valley Action Council Food Hub, an initiative that resulted in him earning the top award in the 2013 MN Cup in the social entrepreneur category.
He was also involved with the Community Action Agency, considered the nation’s largest market of nonprofits dating back to President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty. Gehrke then became acquainted with poverty and its impacts, quickly realizing that income inequality was the No. 1 issue the U.S. faces. He also saw his work as a way to stimulate economic development and create jobs in rural areas where there had been a dearth of opportunity.