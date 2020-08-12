Reporting requirements for Northfield Hospital and Clinics and other health care systems throughout the U.S. have been loosened during COVID-19 to allow for greater delivery of virtual care to combat the spread of the virus.
NH+C President/CEO Steve Underdahl believes the adjustments are a symptom of the changing landscape of rural health care that will make the system more efficient for patients.
“All of these technology changes are likely just the beginning of a trend to re-imagine how health care is provided,” Underdahl said. “As in other industries, it will probably grow in fits and spurts, but ultimately the changes will offer parents more options and flexibility than ever before.”
Alex Azar, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, has temporarily instituted Medicare waivers since the start of the pandemic to cope with the coming health care changes. Teresa Knoelder of the FriedmannFirm told the NH+C Board of Directors late last month that billing limitations have been loosened and reporting constraints centered around telemedicine eased around the pandemic. Similar to that, HIPAA standards have been loosened related to security while providing telemedicine. As an example, video calls have only recently been considered in compliance with HIPAA. However, there are still oversight and compliance regulations that are attached to Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security dollars in terms of maintaining a reporting obligation.
Knoelder said she isn’t sure if those changes will remain after the pandemic, return to pre-COVID 19 requirements or strike a middle ground between the two approaches.
To Underdahl, the long-term financial impact of the changes to NH+C remains unclear. In the short term, he said the changes will impact medical centers across the country because the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved full reimbursement for video visits, and other payers followed.
“In some ways, video visits and telehealth open up access for folks that may otherwise not have been able to easily seek services,” he said. “On the other hand, it may present local providers with worldwide competition. Additionally, it may provide very large payer systems the ability to circumvent local providers altogether for certain types of care.”
Underdahl said the arrival of the pandemic quickened the technological development surrounding telemedicine, the willingness of patients to use the technology, and the desire of insurance providers and government payers to compensate for the care.
He noted federal regulators instituted certain waiver processes before the pandemic to help remove bureaucratic obstacles, and added that health care organizations across the U.S. are evaluating the preferred future layout of in-person and distance health care services.
“During a moment when we are worried about infectious disease, the ability to receive care remotely is tremendously helpful,” he said. “Even before the pandemic, factors like snow and ice and other difficult travel or folks with fragile health status, will certainly benefit from getting medical evaluation and treatment from home. Of course, digital care will not be appropriate for everyone or all circumstances, but it will be a wonderful additional tool to have for caring for our communities.”