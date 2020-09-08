Though there are continuing uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, south central Minnesota hospital administrators believe the coronavirus pandemic will only quicken needed health care changes.
Minnesota Hospital Association President/CEO Rahul Koranne told the Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board of Directors last month the next three years “will be potentially difficult” for the health care industry as a whole. This year, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act is helping to maintain hospital services in light of significant declines in revenue brought on by the pandemic, but that funding won’t be available forever.
Last week, Northfield Hospital revealed an $8 million net revenue shortfall caused by the pandemic.
To Koranne, a main component of the health care system in the future includes working together to improve health outcomes through public health agencies and better understanding how social influences like food insecurity, housing stability and transportation impact health. One other change Koranne sees is how hospital CEOs contemplate a new financing model and how to cover various commercial and government payers. Koranne noted Medicare and Medicaid pay relatively little in reimbursements. To him, without an upfront financing agreement, the only winner from that standpoint is the health care financing system.
Koranne said the government must decide where to invest public health dollars, adding he is “excited” about telemedicine and believes broadband coverage will need to be expanded to accommodate the shift.
Koranne has started a MHA Rural Transportation Council consisting of 47 hospital CEOs tasked with contemplating what a different finance and delivery model can look like.
“This is the time to innovate, and I think you are doing that,” Koranne told the NH+C board. “I would just urge you to keep going.”
Koranne noted the state, facing a multi-billion shortfall in the coming biennium, will need to decide whether to prioritize school or health care funding, adding local health systems must be prepared for solutions to any legislative changes.
‘We have shifted’
Stephanie Holden, St. Peter-based River’s Edge Hospital and Clinics chief experience officer, said last week that the future for health care systems is “really uncertain,” noting the extensive changes already underway since the state of Minnesota entered into a peacetime state of emergency six months ago, like health care systems finding ways to connect patients with their families and meeting heightened cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
However, River’s Edge, a city-owned entity, has not added many telemedicine services and doesn’t have a primary care clinic. Approximately $6 million in Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act dollars have helped River’s Edge convert emergency care rooms and trauma bays to treat COVID-19 patients and keep them in isolation. Hospital administrators were able to keep all staff in place and start a temporary day care for staff.
Holden noted River’s Edge will soon enter into strategic planning and engage in more conversations with the health system’s leadership team and hospital commission. She said they had hoped there would be a COVID-19 vaccine, but that is still on the horizon.
“We have shifted from reacting from COVID-19 to working with COVID-19,” Holden said.
‘Moving rapidly in that direction’
Northfield Hospital and Clinics President/CEO Steve Underdahl said the pandemic has likely hastened changes already in place or under development before COVID-19. As an example, he cited the likely future growth of video visits and other digital-based care following COVID-19.
“More people have had an opportunity to receive health care from their provider over the phone or by video during the last few months than ever before,” he said. “Just as other industries have been moving toward making services more convenient and more accessible from a distance, health care is certainly moving rapidly in that direction as well.”
Underdahl noted the hospital's administration and its Board are starting a three-year strategic planning cycle. Administrators have taken a look at the current state of NH+C and are looking at ways to develop and improve services.
Also, Underdahl said he expects the electronic health records realm will be disrupted by the entrance of Amazon, Apple, Google and other companies into the field.
“Issues such as customer-facing technologies will be a significant focus of our efforts,” he said.
“We’re also working to actively understand the priorities of our patients, their families, local employers, and the communities we serve. We’re examining health care trends here in Minnesota and on a national level. We will use all this information to inform our strategies and tactics for the future.
“Issues such as customer-facing technologies will be a significant focus of our efforts,” he said.