As destruction enveloped the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police Department custody in late May, Jennifer and Matthew Winkel waited in their St. Paul home, concerned for their own safety and that of their parrots.
Those concerns were amplified over the coming weeks, including one incident in which Matthew said he had to chase two teenagers posing potential harm to his family away from his house with a machete. They soon realized that life might ever return to normal in their once-peaceful neighborhood and decided to move themselves and the parrots Jennifer is using to pay forward the help they once gave her to the community.
Helping those in need
A former special education teacher and behavioral counselor, Jennifer received her first bird, a white cockatoo, in 2007. In 2010, she started working at Midwest Avian Adoption & Rescue Services in St. Paul, after her cockatoo helped Jennifer recover following a traumatic brain injury caused by a student who threw her into a door frame. She saw the birds had a lot of the same issues humans have, so the more she worked with the more difficult birds, the more she regained the ability to speak write again and walk normally.
Jennifer soon realized she was comfortable in a room with 25 screaming cockatoos but could not handle minimal crowds at large retail stores. She sees the exotic birds having a similar impact on those with past trauma and attributes the help they provide to similar scales of intelligence and socialization.
Jennifer now leads the nonprofit The Parrots’ Umbrella, an organization aiming to provide resources and in-home support to parrot owners on an emergency basis to prevent parrot surrenders, re-homing or euthanasia. Jennifer’s goal through the nonprofit, being achieved through a sanctuary program, is to rescue, rehabilitate, re-home, and/or provide sanctuary for challenging or difficult to place parrots. Another organization goal is to develop and operate programs for seniors, veterans and other special populations that enable them to live with, work or experience captive parrots. The organization sometimes refers their birds to other area rescues in Roseville and St. Cloud. A number of exotic birds also live in the couple's Northfield-area home.
Jennifer said due to the pandemic and riots following Floyd’s death, her organization has taken more exotic birds over the last six months than the previous two years combined. Some of those birds have been taken from people who have died, lost jobs due to COVID-19 or no longer feel safe due to last summer's riots. One was reportedly found on a highway in New Brighton after being thrown from a car.
A tough stretch
Jennifer and Matthew moved to the Northfield area in October. Both lifelong Twin Cities residents, the skyrocketing crime following Floyd’s death worsened symptoms posed by the PTSD Matthew sustained from his service in the Iraq War — daily gunshots, carjackings and looting not far from their home. At one point, someone set fire to a car down the street, and even once the riots were over, the couple noticed a continuing and troubling spike in crime. Blacked-out windows, out-of-town SUVs with people driving slowly and a friend’s sister finding a Molotov cocktail near her fence became a reality in their once tranquil neighborhood.
“It’s been an increase in crime and unemployment and people have really been having a hard time,” Jennifer noted.
The ongoing crime made the couple even more concerned for the well-being of their parrots and the possibility that the birds would become a target for rioters. At one point, the couple pushed the birds to the back of the house and covered them with metal mesh to prevent the exotic birds from being struck by any thrown objects.
“We needed to be somewhere safe and quiet, where my birds could be safe,” she noted.
Due to the crime wave, Jennifer couldn’t have her birds in an outside aviary. The couple didn’t sleep much during the spike as they kept their parrots safe from any harm. Jennifer had clients in the St. Paul Midway area, which also saw extensive damage. South Minneapolis residents had no access to transportation or medication, and Jennifer found herself driving across the state to get bird food and take parrots to the vet.
“It was a disaster,” she said. “It was really scary.”
Hope for the future
The birds also serve a benefit to Matthew, who sustained a traumatic brain injury from a fall. Though he acknowledges he struggles to function on some days, he sees the birds, and that makes him smile. He enjoys their personalities and how similar their emotions and humans' are.
As parrots constantly speak throughout the Winkel house on a recent morning, the couple is reminded of how much the birds have helped them over the years and continue doing so as they transition to a more peaceful setting. Though Jennifer and Matthew admit the scars of the previous months remain in the form of hypervigilance, but they enjoy the area and anticipate the trauma they and the exotic birds feel will wane as life returns to normal.
“Everyone seems a lot calmer here,” Jennifer said.