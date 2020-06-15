LocaL nonprofits are set to receive a needed financial infusion later this year thanks to a Northfield Shares fundraiser that has so far netted $140,000.
In a Friday press release, Program Manager Carrie Carroll said the organization wants to raise at least $35,000 more — $175,000.
“The nonprofit landscape in Northfield provides so many services and programs,” Carroll said. “We just want to help our community be our community.”
Northfield Shares members will ask local nonprofits to apply for assistance. In the past, grants have been awarded to nonprofits representing economic enhancement, health care, youth programs, food and housing, arts and culture, faith and elder assistance.
“We’re proud to announce that we have created the Share in Northfield’s Future Fund,” said Northfield Shares Chair Lynn Oglesbee in a press release. “Our nonprofits provide the very heart and soul of our community in Northfield. Our goal is to provide additional money that would allow them to expand or create new programs that specifically address the needs of our residents.
“We’re proud that an additional $19,000 has been earmarked by the unrestricted grant funds of Northfield Shares and contributions from our Northfield Shares board who have all pledged their financial support,” Oglesbee added. “It’s important for our community members to know that all money raised for this effort will be entirely passed through directly to our nonprofits who are supporting our community members in a myriad of ways.”
The donations come at a perilous time for U.S. nonprofits. While the need for services has grown, raising money is difficult due to the poor economic conditions plaguing potential business and individual donors. Fundraising events have been canceled for health and safety reasons while revenue-generating programs have been closed or limited. There is also the continuing uncertainty of how long this “new normal” will last and the strain it will continue to have on the community.
The largest donations so far have been $50,000 each from longtime residents LaVern and Barbara Ripley, and the Ames Foundation. In addition, a $20,000 grant has been received from the Minnesota Council of Foundations Disaster Recovery Fund. That portion has been granted to six organizations in the first phase of the grant program.
“Barbara and I wish to leverage the granting infrastructure of Northfield Shares along with the collaborative spirit of our nonprofits to make a sustainable difference as our community moves into a time of a ‘new normal’," said LaVern Ripley.