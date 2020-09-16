A consulting firm is recommending the city invest more than $3.8 million in the coming years to install solar panels at public facilities with the goal of ensuring 20% of the city's energy is achieved through on-site solar by 2040.
The study, undertaken by paleBLUEdot, states solar energy sites that should be perform well and be installed in 2020-21 include Northfield Community Resource Center and the outdoor pool/Old Memorial Field. Public facilities that could perform well and are recommended in the following years include the Police Department building, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Maintenance Facility, Liquor Store and Northfield Area Fire & Rescue Services station. Currently, any plan to institute solar energy on the sites is in the exploratory phase.
In a Sept. 15 presentation before the Northfield City Council, paleBLUEdot co-owner Ted Redmond noted the goal of the plan is to determine the rooftop solar potential in support of Northfield’s Climate Action Plan, the solar capacity of primary city facilities, and the related recommended implementation strategies to ensure the city’s goal of having carbon-neutral energy comes to fruition by 2040.
Redmond said the city maximize new installations this year and in 2021 for residential and commercial projects “to leverage the greatest potential for local cost savings from the Federal Solar Investment Tax Credit.”
The Climate Action Plan includes a litany of other goals, including that the city provides 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030, commits to seeking deep energy-efficient retrofits for nearly all buildings and facilities, switches energy sources from fossil fuels to clean electricity in buildings and travel, reduces the miles people drive by promoting and expanding public transit, biking and walking, eliminates the waste that enters a landfill or resource recovery facility, and sequesters carbon through accelerated tree plantings and sustainable land and ag practices.
Program Coordinator Beth Kallestad said the report is a sign the city must spark a much larger development of solar energy than what is currently available to achieve some of the Action Plan goals. She noted instituting 20 megawatts of solar energy within city boundaries is going to require a commitment from building and homeowners, apartment managers and commercial institutions.
She said though achieving the goal is a tough task, doing so is possible based on the feedback of some building owners with large flat roofs. There are also grant dollars available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The city has not included the proposal in its Capital Improvement Plan and is unsure whether it would own a solar array or opt for a third-party route.