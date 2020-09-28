A rental survey recently undertaken by the Northfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority shows vast differences in feelings of safety between English- and Spanish-speaking tenants.
According to results gleaned from an online and mail survey sent by consultant WSB & Associates, 80% of the 15 tenants who responded in Spanish indicated not feeling safe in their rental units. For the 185 English speakers, nearly 73% indicated feeling safe. Of the Spanish respondents who said they didn’t feel safe, crime concerns were the top consideration at 45.5%, followed by personal relationships at 27.3% and building equipment at 18.2%.
The results were announced last week during an HRA meeting.
By a 60-to-40% ratio, Spanish respondents indicated being satisfied with the condition and maintenance of their units and believed their property managers responded to maintenance requests or complaints. More than half of Spanish speakers, however, said they didn’t know the city inspects properties to ensure they meet basic safety concerns. Though the number of responses in Spanish was low, the results reportedly correspond with similarly distressing feelings described by nonprofits ISAIAH, Northfield Community Action Center and Neighbors United of Northfield, MN.
“That’s a big contrast,” HRA Chair Brent Nystrom said. “That seems like a problem that we need to solve.”
Though some of the safety concerns outlined in the survey fall beyond the parameters of the rental licensing program, city officials plan to update education and resource listings to help nonprofits and other organizations to reduce those disparities. Any policy shifts, however, will likely need to come before the City Council.
During the meeting, HRA member Kevin Fink said the city hasn’t gathered much input from the Spanish community, something he said is needed to ensure a broader understanding of the disparities. In response, WSB Senior Planner and Project Manager Molly Just said COVID-19 necessitated the use of online engagement and prevented extensive in-person visits. Still, she said outreach to local nonprofits has allowed her firm to aggregate information.
The survey took place as city staff seeks to improve Northfield's mandatory rental licensing program to increase regulation compliance and the quality of the rental stock. The program subjects rental owners to inspections. If a rental owner doesn't meet minimal standards, the city outlines a list of needed improvements before reinspection.
As part of related outreach, rental owners have been surveyed about their experience with the licensing program/requirements. Also, local nonprofits have been asked about their concerns with the program and desired outcomes. Nonprofit officials reportedly expressed a desire for proactive inspections, clear rental standards and consistent enforcement. They are also seeking to address frequent violators, reward program compliance, and make bilingual resources available for tenants and landlords.
Baker acknowledged the “delicate balance” between ensuring compliance and making sure that actions don’t jeopardize needed housing. Most rentals are subject to relicensing on two-year cycles. However, rental properties deemed to be more problematic face relicensing every year. Baker stressed that inspections and surveys only provide a snapshot and can quickly change.