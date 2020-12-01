Aurora Pharmaceutical is embarking on a 4,000-square-foot expansion this week, a project expected to enable future job growth.
Aurora CEO and Founder Michael Strobel said the expansion, in front of the former Cannon Valley Printing facility on Hwy. 3, will add production space for animal pharmaceutical manufacturing projects. He expects the project to take three to four months.
Strobel said he is unsure of how many jobs will be added from the expansion. The company is adding at least two jobs for production work. The veterinary and pharmaceutical business has added 30,000 square feet for manufacturing and an additional 10,000-square-foot building since it 2019 purchase of the former printing facility next to the company’s main office on Hwy. 3. Aurora has approximately 100,000 square feet in production space.
“We continue to grow as a company and add jobs,” Strobel said.
“It’s strategically the right time for us to add on.”
Northfield-based Aurora develops and sells veterinary medicines for livestock and companion animals. Its products are for horses, pigs, turkeys and more. In recent years, Aurora Pharmaceutical has grown 20% annually and has more than 100 employees. Aurora has already added 10 jobs in 2020.
Strobel and fellow veterinarian Mark Warner started the company in 2010, after working on a single equine health product for eight years. Today, most of the hourly jobs at the company pay $20 per hour or more. The company distributes in all 50 U.S. states and into Canada.
Aurora is at 1196 Hwy. 3 in Northfield, sandwiched between Northfield Ice Arena and businesses to the south, Babcock Park and businesses to the north, and the East River Trail and Cannon River to the east.
Strobel said though the pandemic slowed pharmaceutical sales due to the hit to the ag industry, Aurora is returning back to pre-pandemic revenue levels.
Northfield Community Development Director Nate Carlson said the development is a good community investment.
“Aurora Pharmaceutical is a valued business in the community and the city is glad to see the investment and the opportunity to grow in Northfield," he said.