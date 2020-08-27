Despite staffing concerns, the Northfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday unanimously hired a consultant to develop a work plan intended to make the community a more welcoming place for business owners of color.
The EDA unanimously agreed to enter into a $15,000 contract to have Strong & Starlike advance recent work to improve the business climate for immigrant- and minority-owned businesses. Work in the first phase includes information gathering and project management. The second phase will include the development of a work plan, and final work includes implementation support. The board is expected to be updated on the project in January.
EDA member Rachel Leatham said without the EDA’s work, such equity initiatives wouldn’t be completed. To her, even if the EDA has only implemented one related objective one year from now, that is still an improvement
“We have the budget capacity ... and we should do it,” Leatham said.
“This is a really important signal that we are sending.”
Fellow EDA member and Northfield City Councilor Jessica Peterson White added she was “very impressed” with Strong & Starlike's proposal.
“I hope we can move ahead,” she said.
However, EDA member and Northfield Mayor Rhonda Pownell, in approving the plan, said she initially expected the proposal would immediately lead to more tangible results.
“It’s not where I was hoping it would be,” she said.
Economic Development Coordinator Nate Carlson noted the largest part of the consultant's work is $11,000 to develop the work plan. To him, a benefit of continuing to work with Strong & Starlike is that the firm is already familiar with the community dynamic.
“I am quite pleased with this proposal,” he said.
Community Development Director Mitzi Baker noted hiring consultants doesn’t eliminate the need for city staff time on equity-related work, adding the plan needs to be designed specifically for Northfield to be effective. She spoke of the importance of relying on consultants with expertise specifically tailored to increasing business equity.
One concern some EDA members expressed was the possibility that the city would not have sufficient staffing to implement a related work plan. To combat that possibility, the board discussed waiting to move ahead with first phase work and reaching out to local organizations to gauge support.
Carlson said he was conducting such work earlier this year before the pandemic hit and forced staff to rearrange priorities. He added that he needs assistance in equity work and believes moving ahead with Strong & Starlike is necessary.