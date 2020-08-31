Northfield Hospital and Clinics has received nearly $11 million in federal and state funding during COVID-19 to offset an $8 million net revenue shortfall caused by the pandemic.
However, in a presentation Thursday to the NH+C Board of Directors, Chief Financial Officer Scott Edin said though the current financial situation isn’t dire, he expects the grant funding to sharply lessen as the pandemic continues to play a role in the day-to-day lives of Americans.
Edin added if NH+C revenue rests at 80% to 85% of normal for the rest of the year, the current $5.7 million positive revenue margin, enhanced by outside funding, will shrink to $750,000 by the end of 2020.
Edin noted in July, clinic visits, surgeries, hospice visits, home health visits and imaging procedures were all over budget. However, as has been the case throughout the pandemic, inpatient days, outpatient hospital visits, Emergency Department visits, endometrial procedures, Cancer Center Infusion Center numbers and rehabilitation procedures were all under budget.
Federal funding is through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law in March. Also, The Minnesota Department of Health has allocated $200 million for planning, preparation, and response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
NH+C President and CEO Steve Underdahl said July hospital volumes indicate a continuing recovery process, adding he is unsure how willing people are to be seen in-person — and how much that will play into August budget numbers.
Edin called budgeting for 2021 “a crapshoot,” due to the continuing uncertainty the pandemic is posing for hospital systems across the U.S. To combat that, NH+C is implementing forecasting that uses historical data to project future budget numbers. Edin said administrators will continue modifying those budget numbers throughout the year as the pandemic continues.