Epic Enterprise job coach Jay Storlie helped a man with disabilities employed by Target to boost his productivity and exceed the company’s expectations. Storlie has not let his disability and using a wheelchair stop him either.
Named for a 2021 Minnesota Direct Support Professional Award by the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation, the Northfield native won the designation for the Employment Service “Job Coach” category in greater Minnesota.
“Being a disabled person myself, I get how the next person feels,” Storlie said. “Because, my life’s been all about change … and I thought, ‘well, maybe I could help somebody else to overcome their needs, as well.” He has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair to get around.
After working in a cabinet shop for 17 years and running a woodworking business at home, Storlie came to Epic Enterprise four years ago with a desire to help others with disabilities. During his interview, he said he would learn as much as the individuals with disabilities do, and they can figure it out together, explains Epic Enterprise Executive Director Linda Hibbard.
One employer said Storlie holds himself to a high standard and an even higher one for the employees he’s serving. Job coaches come alongside to train individuals with disabilities on the job, teach soft skills, interact with managers and provide other assistance. Hibbard said the job coach pays close attention to each person and learns how to provide supports for their independence and success.
“DSPs are the lifeline to services and supports for people with disabilities and we thank them,” said award organizer and MOHR Board Member Lynne Megan. “There are amazing creative supports that are happening each and every day by DSPs across our state.”
Storlie’s introduction to the field resulted from a desire to get out of his wood shop. “I can get out and make a difference in somebody else’s life as well as my own, actually,” he said. The job coach still does some woodworking in his off time.
Human service work is all about patience, he said. It’s better to sit back and analyze a situation before jumping in, the job coach explains. He’s also seen how people with disabilities change the lives of others in work settings. Social skills increase, there’s camaraderie and people look forward to going to work.
The DSP Award for “Employment Service” in greater Minnesota recognizes individuals for exemplary work, skills, impact and the “creation and implementation of innovative and proactive services” for people with disabilities. DSPs like Storlie are at the core of community-based services for people with disabilities throughout Minnesota, according to MOHR.