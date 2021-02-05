Northfield Hospital and Clinics administrators say the health system received nearly $10 million less in operating revenue than expected in 2020 due to the pandemic-related reasons.
Despite that, NH+C received approximately $8.5 million in federal and state grants to eliminate what would have otherwise been a $6 million loss, and Chief Financial Officer Scott Edin said the health system remains “very strong financially” in 2021.
Edin noted NH+C took in $98.9 million in net operating revenue last year — $9.7 million less than expected based on the 2020 budget set in 2019. Expenses for 2020 were $210,000 over budget, including $3.6 million in unexpected COVID-19 expenses.
“NH+C is very strong financially,” Edin said. “Our measure is cash in hand: We have over 280 days on hand (The industry benchmark for similar-sized hospitals is 172 days.) Another measure is the way financial institutions view us: The institutions we work with see NH+C as a financially sound health care organization with very low credit risk.”
In February 2020, NH+C announced it planned to reduce hours for some employees, transfer others within the organization and lay off another dozen workers to fend off a projected $1 million budget loss brought on by changes in the health care industry. Two months later, NH+C said its senior staff and directors would take a 10% pay cut and that some staff would be placed on temporary leaves of absence to manage losses of $1 million a week brought on by COVID-19. Those changes have since ended.
Other budget numbers
During a Jan. 28 Hospital Board meeting, Edin noted the health system’s net operating loss in 2020 was $3.2 million. Other operating revenue decreased $2.4 million and net revenue dropped $2 million. To compensate for ongoing financial losses, NH+C deferred $2.5 million of the $11 million in total COVID-19 grants to this year. Operating expenses were $1.3 million over budget, and salaries $485,000 over. Supplies and purchased services were also significantly higher than budgeted.
NH+C net patient revenue was approximately $9.6 million.
In December, observation days were 17% over budget. However, inpatient days were 14% under budget. Clinic visits were 23% under budget, and nursing home days were 15% under. Endometrial procedures were 20% under budget, and births were 13% under. Also, NH+C is estimating $2 million in the budget to purchase a new electronic health records license. In December, the Board of Directors approved a five-year contract to implement a new electronic health records program.
Edin noted patient volumes are still “quite light.”
In other action, the board:
- Nominated Fred Rogers to serve as chair and Sarah Carlsen as vice chair. The two are expected to be officially appointed in February.