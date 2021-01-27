A proposed project that could improve traffic safety at the I-35/Hwy. 19 interchange has hit a speed bump, but Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe is confident that the project remains on track.
Last month, the county was awarded $1.1 million for the planned roundabout, to be located just east of the interstate, through the federally funded but state administered Minnesota Highway Freight Program. In addition, the county was able to secure $900,000 through the state’s Local Partnership program. With the two grants under its belt, the county was roughly two-thirds of the way toward meeting its funding goal. However, the County found out earlier this month that its request for $700,000 from the Department of Employment and Economic Development program wasn't successful.
That decision wasn’t a total surprise. With only $1.85 million and any county outside of the seven-county metro able to apply, Luebbe noted Rice County would be “hard pressed” to secure those dollars.
Notably, the Minnesota Department of Transportation could have opted to provide just a portion of the county’s request rather than the full amount. However, MnDOT instead decided to support other projects with those limited dollars. Luebbe says he hasn’t asked MnDOT for the reasons behind the project’s rejection. However, he told Commissioner Jim Purfeerst that he was surprised at some of the projects that managed to “leapfrog” Rice County’s.
In March, the county will find out if its application for $400,000 in funding from the Highway Safety Improvement Funding program has been successful. That pot of money is slightly larger at $2.3 million, and reserved for the 11 counties in MnDOT’s in southeast Minnesota’s District 6 which includes Rice and Steele counties. Without that $700,000 from MnDOT, Luebbe said the county will instead have to prepare for a funding shortfall. However, he expressed optimism that the county will in the end be able to secure the funding it needs through construction dollars allocated to District 6.
Luebbe noted that the precise size of that funding shortfall is still murky not only due to the outstanding grant request, but because estimates of the total project cost remain uncertain until a comprehensive, site-specific plan is completed.
The county is conducting the comprehensive analysis and expects it to be completed by the summer. Approximately two-thirds of the $100,000 review was funded by MnDOT; the remainder by the county.
The board had hoped to limit its investment in the project to about 10% of the total project cost, but rather than fund the project itself, MnDOT encouraged the county to apply for dollars through competitive grant programs. Whether that would actually work was a source of concern for the board. As Commissioner Galen Malecha noted, the limited availability of highway dollars has forced some local government entities to try to fund important projects themselves.
Still, commissioners attempted to plow ahead because the project has long been a priority. After years of discussion with MnDOT and even influential legislators, MnDOT finally initiated and funded a traffic study which found a roundabout to be the best and safest solution.
The west side of the intersection, near the Flying J Travel Center, MnDOT salt shed, and park and ride lot, has had a traffic signal for about a decade. But the eastern portion, where the roundabout would go, is often backed up for northbound motorists exiting the interstate and wanting to head west.
Traffic has increased substantially since Pilot Corporation bought the Flying J and expanded it, becoming so bad that Commissioner Jeff Docken quipped that motorists looking to turn left at peak times might now want to “pack a lunch.”
A total of six exit and entrance ramps would be included in the proposed roundabout, enabling easy access to and from I-35, Hwy 19 and several frontage roads near sites eyed for economic development.
If the county is quickly able to secure funding and everything else goes according to plan, the project could start as early as 2022. However, Luebbe suggested that the time needed to complete the design and advertise the project might push actual construction back to 2023.