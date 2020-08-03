Though Northfield Hospital and Clinics President/CEO Steve Underdahl believes his organization is in a relatively stable financial position, he sees the public-owned entity as facing the same changing, challenging trends similar health systems face.
In a presentation delivered to the hospital’s Board of Directors on Thursday, Underdahl said clinical practices at NH+C have steadily grown and the health system’s market share has risen “modestly but surely,” crediting that to the organization’s workforce and provider team.
Despite that, Underdahl listed the challenges posed to rural health care providers, including NH+C, such as the growth of high-deductible plans, a growing number of shoppable services, increasing public pension pressures and underdeveloped customer technology.
Underdahl said when the current health care system was instituted, most people were able to pay their medical bills, there was a small number of government payers, and Blue Cross Blue Shield was the main health insurance provider. Now, the format is much different as the cost of health care continues to grow and more people are left unable to pay their health care costs. Also, health systems like NH+C are dealing with the rise of giant health care organizations and the erosion of service lines by retailers providing customer-friendly options.
He said those challenges, faced by Northfield Hospital and Clinics before the onset of COVID-19, are as evident as ever as the pandemic continues. The organization, however, continues to face significant revenue losses due to the pandemic. According to statistics provided to the board last week, the health system’s net revenue in June was approximately $813,000 under budget. However, grant funding and allocations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act have helped.
NH+C has, generally speaking, provided service funding that costs more to give than what the health system is compensated for. Underdahl noted that trend is expected to continue as the landscape of rural health care continues to change.
In southern Minnesota alone, Mayo Clinic Health System has closed and consolidated a number of hospitals and clinics, the largest being the consolidation of hospital services from Albert Lea to Austin.
Though Underdahl doesn’t believe major health care systems are closing and consolidating locations based on malevolent reasons, he said the approach NH+C takes is more focused on providing services to those in need in a community-based fashion.
According to a December 2019 report from leading health care magazine Becker’s Hospital Review, consolidation/closure trends are being seen across the U.S. According to the publication, 119 rural hospitals across the country have closed since 2010, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.
The Becker's report states low patient volume and heavy reliance on government payers are among the challenges rural health care organizations have faced for years.
According to a report from the American Hospital Association, newer challenges, such as the shift from inpatient care to outpatient care, increased regulatory burden and the increasing cost of pharmaceutical drugs also threaten the ability of rural hospitals to maintain access to health care services.
Underdahl provides historical review, discusses recent work
As part of his presentation on the hospital’s current status, Underdahl presented a brief summary of the history of NH+C leading up to the construction of the $30 million current facility in 2003 on land leased from St. Olaf College north of the college campus.
Despite the high regard Northfielders now place in the hospital building, Underdahl noted there was public apprehension behind the idea when it first originated. Despite the initial controversy of the plan, Underdahl credits the move as being done with “great foresight,” and having ensured the continued success of NH+C.
He discussed the health system’s addition of physician services and clinics and the work over the last five to six years to modernize the organization and improve human resource, finance, quality control, supply chain and clinic practice work.