The in-person Riverwalk Market Fair has been canceled this year.
The decision, made by the Market Fair Board of Directors, was announced Tuesday. Instead, the fair is expected to operate virtually and continue to advertise vendor information.
Organizers hope the fair returns next year to Bridge Square.
"The health, safety and well-being of our community, customers, staff and vendors are our top priority," according to a statement issued by the Board of Directors. "Due to COVID-19 and the guidance provided by many respected sources and the Riverwalk Board of Directors, we are saddened to announce to our vendors, patrons and community supporters that Riverwalk Market Fair will not be opening in its usual capacity this year."
According to the board, the fair's mission continues to be providing local farmers, food artisans and artists with a venue to show their products.
"We know that this is a disappointment for many, and we hope we will serve as a resource to you in your continued relationship with our vendors and support their business," the statement read.
Anyone with questions about the plan or who wants to register can contact Fair Manager April Kopack at manager@riverwalkmarketfair.org. Additional information as the plan progresses is expected to come out via email, Facebook and the Riverwalk Market Fair website, www.RiverwalkMarketFair.org.