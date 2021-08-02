Edina Realty welcomes Erin O’Donnell and Greg Storlie as an agents in its Northfield office.
O’Donnell joins the company after working as a care manager for Our Homes South, a care provider for developmentally disabled adults. She also worked previously as an art manager for Epic Enterprise.
“Erin is an outstanding addition to our team,” said Jenifer Dvorak, sales manager in the Northfield office. “She’s creative, enthusiastic and committed to returning the best results for her clients.”
O’Donnell has a bachelor’s degree in multi-media art from Saint Mary’s University. She has lived in Northfield since 2008 with her husband, Devin Johnson.
“When I decided to pursue a career as a realtor, I knew Edina Realty was the best fit for me,” said O’Donnell. “I love this company and I’m excited to be a part of this team.”
Storlie joins the company after working most recently as an agent for Coldwell Banker Realty for the past three years.
“We’re excited to add Greg to our growing team of agents serving the Northfield area,” said Jenifer Dvorak, sales manager in the Northfield office. “Greg has shown he’s a great realtor over the past several years, and we expect him to continue to perform and grow with access to Edina Realty’s market-leading resources.”
Storlie has worked in real estate for four years. He’s a 20-year resident of Northfield, having grown up in the city as a child. He recently decided to return to Northfield, where he now lives with his partner, Christopher.
“I look forward to reconnecting with the Northfield community for the many years ahead,” he said. “I bring with me an extensive knowledge of the Twin Cities real estate market and tailor-made representation for every different client.”