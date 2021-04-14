After years of discussion, a new paved thoroughfare running straight north out of Dundas toward Dakota County’s population centers could be a bit closer to completion.
At its Monday night meeting, the Dundas City Council endorsed a proposed traffic study to examine the benefits and options for improving Decker Avenue from Hwy. 19 west of Northfield to County Road 1. For Dundas, perhaps the biggest question is how to complete the one block within city limits. Currently, Decker Avenue ends a block short of County Road 1, but the connection is bridged by Forest Avenue. Doubling down on that could be one option, but could lead significant traffic directly into a residential area.
As an alternative, the county could work with stakeholders to acquire a new stretch of land that would bypass the city altogether, establishing Decker Avenue firmly as a “ring road” on the western outskirts of Northfield and Dundas.
Decker Avenue is currently a Bridgewater Township road, but was identified as one of several corridors ideal for investment in Rice County’s 2006 highway plan. It’s expected to become a county road if and when such improvements are made.
If the road is eventually paved, Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe believes that it would draw plenty of traffic. Providing a straight connection to Hwy.19 and Northfield Hospital from Dundas, it could be appealing for both drivers and commercial traffic.
Shortly after intersecting with Hwy. 19, the road crosses into Dakota County and is renamed Garrett Avenue. Dakota County has its own vision for that portion of road, and could be considered a stakeholder as part of the traffic study.
If both Rice and Dakota counties improve Decker and Garrett avenues respectively, Luebbe said that the road could provide a more direct route to southern Dakota County than existing County Road 23/Foliage Avenue, known for its twists and turns.
On April 1, Rice County held a meeting at the Dundas City Hall to discuss the future of Decker Avenue with stakeholders, including individuals who own land a potential bypass could cross. The county expressed a willingness to study the issue further if Dundas and Bridgewater would reaffirm their support.
Improvements to Decker Avenue aren’t yet a part of Rice County’s Highway Plan, which was most recently updated last December and runs through 2030. However, MnDOT is scheduled to make improvements to Hwy. 19 in 2026, which could increase interest.
It isn’t yet clear how much the traffic study will cost, but local governments, including Dundas, are expected to pick up part of the tab. However, a paved Decker Avenue could also provide an economic boost to Northfield and Dundas, with a ring road fostering development.
Both Bridgewater Township Board of Supervisors Chair Glen Castore and Dundas Mayor Glen Switzer expressed support for the project. However, Castore conceded that its benefit to Bridgewater Township directly would likely be more limited than to the region as a whole.
“As all of the communities in the area grow, this would have a positive impact,” Switzer said. “Currently there’s only a few paved options for people trying to go north.”