During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients deferred care and health care providers across the state and U.S. cut back on hospital services and furloughed staff to prepare for an expected surge of patients and prevent the spread of the virus.
Last week, Minnesota Hospital Association President and CEO Rahul Koranne told the Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board of Directors the decisions caused “a lot of suffering” in communities across the state.
Despite local hospitals not filling to capacity and deaths from the virus below initial state projections to this point, local health officials say based on the knowledge they had at the time, the cutbacks were needed to ensure public safety.
‘The logical and responsible thing to do’
In early April, Northfield Hospital & Clinics announced its senior staff and directors would take a 10% pay cut and some staff would be placed on temporary leaves of absence to manage losses brought on by the pandemic.
“Based on what we knew and also what we didn’t know at the time, shutting down nonessential services was the logical and responsible thing to do,” said NH+C President and CEO Steve Underdahl.
“It’s always difficult to quantify the impact of health services not received,” he added. “What we do know is there were people living with pain, lack of mobility, or other limitations due to postponed surgeries as a result of the pandemic. Of course, emergency surgeries continued and serious conditions were treated safely. Individuals who were able to postpone services did so. NH+C, along with many other hospitals around the state, worked to create safe environments so that elective surgeries could be reinstated.”
To Underdahl, NH+C now has “a much better understanding of how to care for COVID-19 patients, how to interpret the COVID-19 data and how to keep our staff and our guests safe for whatever care they need.”
He added NH+C staff has reached out to people whose procedures were delayed to help them reschedule, and address concerns they might have on returning to the medical center. The health system has also used its website and other communication tools as a way to tell the public of the steps NH+C has taken to ensure their safety at their facilities.
At River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic in St. Peter, a health care facility that didn’t furlough staff once the pandemic began, Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden also said the decision by health care providers to trim staff and expenses in anticipation of a surge was the right move at the time because providers were working with the best information they had and didn't know what to expect.
The Urgent Care Department at River's Edge experienced a 24% decrease in visits in March compared to the previous month. In addition, the health care provider received a 65% decline the following month. Since April, however, Urgent Care visits are on the rise, and July's numbers ended comparatively to past trends. For the Emergency Department, visits declined 11% in March and remained lower than normal in April and May. Like Urgent Care, however, June and July visits were near average visit numbers.
Koranne: State “has a firm handle” on COVID-19 data
During his Thursday presentation, Koranne described the leadup to the state response to the virus, including early projections of what a surge could look like. He said officials believed in early February the financial cost and toll of the virus in terms of human lives would both be “pretty large.” The Minnesota Hospital Association met with Walz and legislators, repeatedly testifying as to what the surge would look like and ensuring that physicians had sufficient personal protective equipment, established a website showing how many masks they must order for physicians and surgeons, and listed ICU occupancy and the number of positive cases across the state.
Koranne added he expects the virus to continue to ebb and flow until a sufficient number of Minnesotans receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
According to a Star Tribune article in late March, Gov. Tim Walz, in issuing a stay-at-home order that lasted until May, relied on a model predicting 74,000 deaths in Minnesota over the course of the pandemic if no preventative steps were taken. Under the strategy taken at the time, the model still projected 50,000 to 55,000 deaths. As of Monday, 1,865 Minnesotans had died from COVID-19.
To Koranne, the state “has a firm handle on the dial” in treating COVID-19 and will shift its approach to accommodate any changes in the course of the pandemic.
“We feel that we are prepared enough where we don’t have to delay patients any time-sensitive surgeries,” he said.