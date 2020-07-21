The annual Northfield Girls Nite Out is scheduled for Friday with a limited-capacity format to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism-sponsored event is slated to last from 4 to 9 p.m., but businesses plan to offer deals all day. The event includes specials, giveaways and drawings along with food and drink specials, live music and a variety of entertainment.
This year, the Chamber is grappling with ensuring that a quality shopping event takes place with safe traffic levels. Membership and Events Coordinator Jane Bartho expects a lighter crowd for the first Chamber event since the pandemic began. The event typically draws approximately 200 people and is not limited to women.
“We’re going to just keep it low-key and see how it goes,” she said.
All stores have safety protocols in place for COVID-19. Masks in all stores are encouraged, and there is hand sanitizer in place throughout the businesses. Staff will wear masks, and all businesses are following executive orders issued by local, state and federal governments.
“They’re managing their capacity, they’re managing social distancing,” Bartho said.
She noted the Nite Out comes as many stores have gone months without selling inventory or have been shut down altogether, and added that the event is intended to bring people downtown, spark energy and excitement, and add a layer of fun to the shopping.
Bartho said recent foot traffic downtown is on the uptick. Although the virus is increasing in terms of cases across the country, the event comes as more people emerge from social distancing measures imposed by state governments.The Mall of America opened last month, nearly three months after shutting down because of the coronavirus.
Paisley Gardens owner Rachel Kinney will offer succulent classes at 4:30, 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the courses will be limited to five people per class on a first-come-first-serve basis.
“We’re excited to be able to participate, so that we can be a part of the community and have people come to our store and enjoy some outdoor shopping,” she said.
The event includes a shopping event “passport,” in which all sponsoring businesses have a part. Customers receive the passports, and at some point, turn them in and qualify to win either $75, $100 or $250 in Chamber Bucks.