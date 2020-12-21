Last week, Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville became the epicenter for the debate over how far Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has gone in banning indoor dining and gathering at bars and restaurants in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Local elected officials, however, are speaking out against the decision by owner Lisa Monet Zarza, who also owns Alibi at Froggy Bottom's in Northfield.
The Lakeville bar opened at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 in defiance of the executive order ban on selling alcohol for in-person consumption, which was extended into January by the governor later in the day. That announcement was carried on Alibi’s television sets, as people crammed into the bar to eat, drink and be merry.
The merriment didn’t last long.
Later in the day, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division announced that it would suspend Alibi Drinkery’s liquor license for 60 days, pending a hearing on the matter.
On Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Alibi Drinkery for openly violating the ban on on-premises dining, and filed a motion for a temporary restraining order, which the Dakota County District Court granted Friday, the same day that Minnesota Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order to Alibi, after determining that the facilities had violated executive orders designed to protect its employees, customers and community from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellison sent a letter to Alibi prior to Dec. 16 outlining the consequences of opening in violation of the executive order. That included civil penalties of up to $25,000 for each violation, suspension or revocation of a liquor license. No response to the letter was received. A hearing in the matter is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Dakota County.
'This is a marketing ploy'
State Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, brought up more than just the issue of a business defying a state order in a Facebook post that got plenty of reaction.
“Do I believe that restaurants should be open at some capacity? Yes, I do. Does that mean someone should open illegally? No, it doesn’t. This isn’t the Alamo, this isn’t the Boston Tea Party, this isn’t some grand Constitutional stand. This is a marketing ploy at the expense of other local businesses,” he said.
Little also said area elected officials are scared to say anything about the situation. He also said he won’t ever be inside Alibi again since co-owner Ricardo Baldazo was charged with shooting at Burnsville police in September.
During the Sept. 2 incident when Baldazo, then 39, of Prior Lake, allegedly fired shots at Burnsville police, the newspaper reported that officers were close enough to whizzing bullets to describe their distinct sounds and see leaves falling from trees where the bullets passed by.
After firing the shots, the alleged shooter, Baldazo, jumped from a window with a handgun in each hand. He dropped the weapons when ordered by police.
He was charged Sept. 4 with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault and bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $750,000 with conditions.
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire also chimed in on Alibi opening during the pandemic when he said: “We (collectively) will get the pandemic we deserve. On display, people putting immediate & temporary self-gratification ahead of others. I sincerely hope they don’t go home to elderly parents, teachers, health care workers or first responders.”
“COVID-19 protocols are designed to slow the spread of this virus and reduce the impacts of this pandemic,” added MDH Assistant Commissioner Dan Huff. “Our preference is always to work with business to bring them into compliance, and we consider regulatory actions as a last resort. The vast majority of businesses are doing their best to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and we owe it to them to have a consistent and fair enforcement approach.”
'It's insane'
Zarza told APG newspapers earlier this month that she was going to be part of some 150 businesses across the state in the Reopen Minnesota Coalition that would defy the governor’s orders on Dec. 16 by opening to full operations. Other Dakota County businesses on the list included Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley.
Zarza granted television interviews to local news stations and welcomed the support of so many patrons, many of whom didn’t wear masks inside the restaurant or social distance – two of the central recommendations of public health officials to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“It’s insane,” Zarza told the Star Tribune about the overflow crowd. “We’ve got people I’ve never seen before driving in from an hour away, just to show their support.”
People at the bar and on social media said the governor has gone too far in restricting businesses that are struggling to survive. Restaurants over the past several weeks have been only allowed to serve takeout food. That isn’t enough for places like Alibi Drinkery, which relies on revenue from in-person alcohol sales, according to Zarza.
Zarza told KSTP that she understands that the virus is real and that people are dying, but it goes much deeper than that.
Supporters of bars and restaurants like Alibi reopening for indoor service say that job loss is leading to an economic and mental health crisis. They say people can’t pay costs for housing and food since they have lost work hours and unemployment benefits have run out.
“Glad to see people enjoying their life and liberty in the way they see fit,” said one Twitter commenter to photos posted from the crowded restaurant by the Star Tribune. “Everyone else can stay home if they think it best. It’s the great thing about America.”
“What’s so unfortunate about this, is their actions won’t just affect them,” said another. “Their decisions today will affect their families, elderly loved ones, compromised individuals and me! A healthcare worker who will take care of them in the hospital regardless of their choices.”
Of the scores of other establishments made for dining out or having a bar drink in Lakeville, they remained in compliance with the order.
Angry Inch Brewing, which is located next door to Alibi, said on its Facebook page: “Throughout this pandemic we have done our utmost to keep our staff, patrons and surrounding community safe. That commitment is unwavering. To our family and friends who are on the front line, every day, fighting this global pandemic, thank you for all of your sacrifices.
“Yesterday’s event and continued activity are disrespectful to the surrounding businesses and to our community. Though we believe businesses should be allowed to speak for themselves we also believe with that comes the responsibility of the effects it has on your surrounding community. Angry Inch Brewing is not associated, related or owned by the business next door, we remain an entity of our own.”
As of Monday, 4,850 people have died due to complications of COVID-19 in Minnesota and more than 397,000 have been confirmed as having the virus.