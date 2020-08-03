To accommodate a new primary care services site in Faribault, the Northfield Hospital and Clinics Board of Directors on Thursday approved a purchase agreement with a local commercial real estate company to allow for more business development at the former clinic location.
The hospital board accepted the $185,000 purchase offer from KJ Becker Properties LLC for 1,540 square feet of suite space at 1645 Lyndale Ave. N in Faribault, contingent on a financing and legal review process and Northfield City Council approval.
The building has been on the market for 15 months.
The hospital board was asking for $209,000 for the space and had paid $170,000 for the suite in late 2016 as NH+C placed orthopedic services in the building.
KJ Becker Properties owner Kevin Becker, whose company already owns the center suite at 1645 Lyndale Ave., said the purchase will allow his company to either rent individual offices, or, if a potential tenant is large enough, have one business rent the entire 1,540 square feet.
As part of KJ Becker’s business model, Becker said individual businesses, when renting, have the chance to share conference space and meeting rooms, and by doing so have access to larger spaces not typically afforded to companies operating in relatively small spaces.
Becker said he hopes at least one new tenant is in place by the end of the year. Currently, the occupants of 1645 Lyndale Ave. N include businesses specializing in finance, real estate and law.
NH+C location allows for more space for patients, physicians, staff
The Northfield City Council in May 2019 unanimously gave the green light to open the more-than 5,600-square-foot orthopedic and ear, nose and throat clinic in Faribault. NH+C had began operating the orthodontics practice in two suites at 1645 Lyndale Ave. and expected continued program growth. Hospital officials viewed the advantages of the new space to be its location, parking, flexibility, growth opportunity, price, and it supporting the hospital's strategic plan.
The Lyndale Avenue location reportedly lacked enough patient waiting space as well as insufficient imaging space and equipment. The support staff had been separated from clinic space, and there were privacy issues and a lack of exam rooms to grow the practice.
While the new Faribault clinic wasn’t initially expected to be staffed by any additional physicians, the new facility provided room for extra equipment, including an X-ray machine. With more exam rooms available, the clinic’s physicians expected to increase their appointment availability, helping them to see new and returning patients at a time that is convenient for them.
Owned by the city of Northfield, Northfield Hospital + Clinics has primary care clinics in Farmington, Lakeville and Lonsdale in addition to the clinic and hospital in Northfield.
NH+C has had a presence in Faribault since 1989. Originally focused exclusively on orthopedics, the clinic expanded its focus with the addition of ear, nose and throat specialist Gerard O’Halloran in 2004.