The Northfield Planning Commission, in recently expressing support for the underlying concept of a plan to build 150 apartment units and single-family homes near Greenvale Park Elementary School, also expressed concerns relating to neighborhood connectivity and affordable housing.
The development, discussed during a December Planning Commission meeting, is expected to include 130-140 apartment units and 20 single-family one-and two-story homes near Lincoln Parkway. The proposed development, east of the school, is expected to be initiated by Rebound Real Estate, Schmidt Homes and Stencil Group.
To Planning Commissioner Betsey Buckheit, plans to have vegetation separate the development from the broader neighborhood would create “de-facto segregation.” She noted her belief that traffic on neighboring Lincoln Parkway, considered a busy stretch of the community, could be distributed to ensure traffic counts are of minimal disruption to neighboring residents. She also called on developers to consider managing the proposed on-site parking lot in accordance with the city’s Climate Action Plan. Buckheit questioned why residents might have to pay for an on-site parking lot they might never use. To Rebound Managing Partner/founder Brett Reese, however, the parking cost “is very minor” compared to building expenses, and Stencil Group CEO Nate Stencil said they have found that most people who live in such developments either use or drive a vehicle.
Buckheit called for the Community Development Department to help ensure such needed housing is in place, whether through infrastructure grants or assistance with sewer and water charges.
Though fellow Planning Commissioner Tracy Heisler said she likes the concept of the project, her No. 1 issue with development plans is also the lack of street and sidewalk connectivity.
Planning Commissioner Will Schroeer said he was also concerned about what he saw as a lack of non-motorist connectivity to and from the area.
“That’s problematic,” he said.
Schmidt Homes President Steve Schmidt said developers are working to incorporate pedestrian biking paths to the north from the neighboring stretch from Lincoln to Greenvale.
Community Development Director Mitzi Baker said any steps the city takes to usher in development are challenging and will likely include tradeoffs between desirable and undesirable impacts.
‘A great location’
The four-story brick apartment building, with an outlet on Lincoln Parkway, is expected to include studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Rent is expected to range from $800 to $1,600 per month. Forty percent of the units are being marketed to residents at 60% of the area median income. The complex is expected to include community rooms, fitness rooms, outdoor spaces like a family playground, grilling and patio areas, resident storage and surface level garage parking.
The proposed homes are considered similar to the Hills of Spring Creek development and are proposed to be a mix of brick and stucco siding. The price range for the homes is projected to be from $300,000 to $500,000. The land has been owned by the Paulson family since 1938 and has been home to a tree farm. The land is now considered overgrown and the Paulsons have retired.
Developers, however, acknowledged the challenges the site poses during the presentation. Lincoln Street is seen as rather long and narrow.
Stencil said the project is in “a great location” and allows children and teachers to live close to Greenvale Park Elementary School and other community landmarks.
Though Northfield city officials have expressed an ongoing desire for more affordable housing to be introduced to usher in population growth and help people with lower incomes, City Planner Mikayla Schmidt said doing so is difficult because of the skyrocketing costs of water, sewer and lots. For the Community Action Center’s planned construction of 17 housing units designed to reduce the community’s need for affordable housing, 50% of the cost is being covered by donations. Also, developers noted no lots are available on the west side of the city, leaving a persisting lack of housing options.
Officials: minimal occupancy rate necessitates project
Reese noted developers held a neighborhood meeting that included 59 participants and lasted approximately two hours. Developers are expected to eventually submit a preliminary plat application to the city to undertake the project on the 12 acres of undeveloped land, an opportunity they say meets community needs and expectations. Officials have recently started submitting preliminary and final plans before establishing a housing tax increment financing district as a subsidy for the project. Developers hope to begin site work next summer.
According to officials, the project is needed as last year’s vacancy rate within the city was only 0.3%. An estimated 440 units of market rate and affordable housing are expected to be needed over the next five years. Existing housing is often selling in 30 days or less, and there is a low inventory of buildable lots. Developers say the project will also provide a property tax boost for the city and create/finish a neighborhood development.