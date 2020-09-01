The Northfield City Council on Sept. 1 approved allocating an additional $500,000 of federal funding for local businesses and nonprofits.
In taking action, the council allocated $300,000 in business grants. Of that, up to $10,000 is possible for each project, and $50,000 is reserved for minority owned businesses. The council also approved $200,000 for nonprofit grants, with up to $10,000 for each project and $25,000 reserved for organizations that specifically serve minority and low-income residents.
“This is a solid outline,” said Councilor Jessica Peterson White. “This is the right way.”
In being the lone no vote, Mayor Rhonda Pownell said she was concerned that the grant agreement included provisions that any business receiving funding needed to be owned by a permanent Minnesota resident and an additional stipulation that the franchise owner live within city limits. She suggested the provision be broadened to include any business owner who lives within the broader Northfield area.
“I am uncomfortable with it as proposed,” Pownell said of the resolution.
In response, City Administrator Ben Martig said the provision might have stemmed from the desire to promote local business ownership. He added home-based businesses might not have been added due to the desire to focus on brick-and-mortar establishments.
The funding is through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, a $2 trillion federal bill intended to ease the economic fallout from the pandemic. After the legislation passed this spring, $150 billion was allocated to state and local governments. Gov. Tim Walz has divided $853 million of that across the state. Northfield received $1.53 million in CARES funding last month.
The council last month allocated $145,000 of CARES funding to the Community Action Center to support approximately 3,750 families. In addition, councilors in August provided $75,000 to the city for work relating to downtown outdoor furnishings and equipment for added physical spacing during the pandemic, and $40,500 to Northfield Healthy Community Initiative to facilitate distance learning, including technological improvements.
Staff could finalize further proposals and introduce them to the City Council Sept. 15.
CARES expenditures must go to cover expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities must incur costs by Sept. 15 to prevent the funds from being reallocated to the county or state.