The Cannon River Watershed Project (CRWP) held its fourth annual Downstream Environmental Film Festival last night at Imminent Brewing, drenching the bar in cinema light and the aroma of eco-friendly beer.
Each of the 12 films CRWP showed touched on topical environmental issues that ranged from mass plastic production to contaminated coastal water. Alongside the movies, Imminent Brewing debuted its first beer made from kernza — a wheatgrass that erodes soil less than wheat because it doesn’t need to be replanted every year.
Before the films rolled and the kernza beer was downed, CRWP Executive Director Kristi Pursell introduced Corrie Demas, a seventh-grader at Northfield Middle School, who gave a speech on her dreams for the environment.
“I imagine a place where instead of being thrown away, uneaten food is given to people who need it,” Demas said. “A world where there are more fish in the ocean than trash.”
The adults looked equal parts moved and impressed.
With that, the movies started. One film, "Where Life Begins," opens with a shot of a baby, followed by shots of teeming mountains and porcupine caribou, a type of reindeer, nudging grass with their snouts. The caribou are a staple in the culture of the Gwich’in, a Native American people who reside in Alaska and Western Canada. After meditating on the Gwich’in way of life, the film warns against President Donald Trump’s desire to hold an oil drilling lease in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, where the porcupine caribou’s calving grounds lie.
Another film, "March of the Newts," follows a slow-moving newt as it makes its way through a forest. After a long hike with gentle synth music in the background, the newt’s supple brown legs slide down a rock, and it plops into water. Suddenly, the synth changes to funk, and the newt begins a crazed mating dance with some of its lizard friends. Following the dance, the film urges the audience to protect North American newts from a disease called Bsal that has killed many newts in Europe. As of yet, there have been no documented cases of Bsal in North America, according to the film.
As for the kernza beer, the night’s batch sold out, and its reception has been positive, said Imminent Brewing Owner Laura Meyers. She estimates the kernza beer will be on tap for about a month.
“I’m not a beer drinker and I really liked it,” said Just Food Co-op Marketing and Community Relations Manager Stephanie Aman. “It was sweet and had a really nice soft finish.”
With the help of the the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, CRWP is running a kernza trial program with two farmers to see if a demand for kernza products will arise. More farmers are asking for kernza to grow, but CRWP doesn’t have enough kernza seed to expand its project yet, Pursell said.
CRWP hosts the festival because it believes that film has the power to reach an audience broader than those already concerned with environmental issues, Pursell said. Judging from the festival’s sold-out and attentive crowd, she might be right.