Northfield Hospital and Clinics announced Friday no visitors are allowed at the health system's facilities and it is closing some of its facilities Monday to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
A press release states the closure impacts all areas of Northfield Hospital, including the medical/surgical floor, cancer care and infusion center, surgery center, emergency department, imaging, and the birth center. In addition, all parts of the clinic, including primary care clinics, rehabilitation services and specialty care clinics are covered.
"This replaces visitor restrictions put in place (Thursday) to protect patients and staff from possible exposure to COVID-19," NH+C said.
"Women giving birth in the Birth Center may have one support person who is over 18 and symptom-free. Women may choose their partner or a doula."
If the parent of the child being born is under 18, that person can attend the delivery if symptom-free.
"Compassionate exemptions will be allowed; this is decided case-by-case by the care team," the health system stated. "The care team will contact you if this is appropriate."
Clinic appointments are restricted to the patient, and pediatric clinic appointments are restricted to only one parent/caregiver and no siblings.
The health system plans to temporarily close its Lakeville Clinic + Urgent Care and Lonsdale Clinic. Clinics in Farmington, Northfield and Faribault are expected to remain open for patients who need to be seen for health issues other than the coronavirus.
NH+C announced patients who need chronic condition care or who have acute situations such as stitches or broken bones will still be seen but are advised to call first to discuss symptoms. A triage nurse will then help determine the best location to be seen.
The phone numbers for the clinics are:
- Northfield 507-646-1494
- Farmington 651-460-2300
- Faribault (ENT and Orthopedics only) 507-334-1601
See all COVID-19 related news from NH+C: https://bit.ly/nhc-news