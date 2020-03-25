It’s official — St. Olaf College has cancelled on-campus classes for the remainder of the semester, and it’s unlikely the college will host commencement, the latest in the institution’s battle with COVID-19.
“Throughout the decision-making in our response to the pandemic, we have strived to preserve the possibility of returning to on-campus learning this spring while always keeping the safety of our students, staff, and faculty as our main priority,” St. Olaf President David Anderson wrote in an email Wednesday. “It is now apparent that it is no longer realistic to think we could safely resume life on campus this spring.”
The decision comes after weeks of deliberation within the St. Olaf Coronavirus Response Team, which has taken its cues from the recommendations of the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health. The college had already made the decision to extend spring break by a week and hold classes online for two weeks after that on March 14, and Anderson advised all students without a “compelling reason to remain on campus” to go back home in a March 17 email. That left students scrambling to get back to their homes last week, bracing for the virus’s spread.
Now, professors and students will have to get comfortable with remote learning for the long haul. And the college will need to develop a system for students to safely return to campus to collect the belongings they had to leave behind in their hustle back home.
There have been 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, and the virus has killed one person in state.