This is the true story of Alexander Franklin James. Born Jan. 10, 1843, in Clay County, Missouri and died Feb. 18, 1915 (aged 72) in Clay County.
Clue No. 1 – Aug. 28th
Frank James was a fighter. He was a well-established horseman who knew how to pick the fastest and best rides. Because his father was a minister, the James family would frequently relocate around Missouri. After some time in the Civil War, he ended up fighting for a couple of Guerrilla warfare groups. This was a sign of what was to come.
People are advised not to hunt they have read the rules. You must register your button prior to clue 1 for the full $1,500 payout.
