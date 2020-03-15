Northfield Public Schools announced Sunday it would not immediately begin e-learning days on Wednesday after Gov. Tim Walz announced all public schools would close from at least Wednesday to March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After school continues Monday and Tuesday, there will be no school or e-learning days for Northfield Public Schools students Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. After-school activities, practices, events and building rentals are canceled beginning Monday until at least March 30, including Community Education programs.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said the district is co-planning the closure with Prairie Creek Charter School, Arcadia Charter School and St. Dominic Elementary School. Those schools will also close Wednesday.
Walz ordered public schools to temporarily close to provide administrators and teachers time to plan to switch to distance learning as the number of people with COVID-19 increases, while health officials confirmed the state’s first cases of community transmission.
Minnesota’s case total rose to 35 Sunday, up 14 from Saturday. They included three cases of community transmission, in which the patients had no recent travel outside of Minnesota and no known exposure to an infected person.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover within weeks.
This is a developing story. Look to the News for more information Sunday night.