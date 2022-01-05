Over the past decade we have been faithfully addressing deferred maintenance and strategically updating city facilities like our police department, public library, city hall, wastewater treatment plant, fire department building and much more. This was important work that needed to be prioritized and completed.
As we look ahead over the next year and continue to work on the identified priorities of our strategic plan, there is one “facility” that holds transformative potential for our community and is an amenity that’s both “free” and accessible to people of all ages and abilities…our park system.
Safe, high-quality parks and open spaces strategically located throughout the community have the potential to improve overall mental health, social well-being, and reduce health disparities by giving people the opportunity to experience the physical and mental health benefits nature provides.
Planning and designing communities that foster active living and healthy environments for individuals, families, and the broader community is essential. Over the past couple of years we have experienced the importance of our park system as people needed our outdoor spaces more than ever before for personal reflection, physical exercise and to simply be with friends and neighbors.
Our Parks, Open Space, and Trail System Plan as well as the Riverfront Enhancement Plan will serve as long-term guides for how we move forward as a community to improve our park system. We have the opportunity in both the near term and long term to thoughtfully and strategically build upon our small-town charm and harness the scenic beauty and natural resources of the Cannon River. Several of our city plans articulate the importance of integrating the river into all aspects of our community and making the necessary improvements to our riverfront parks, thereby creating the potential to make us a year-round destination for recreation, nature, arts and culture.
Northfield is truly one of the best small towns in the country, and one of the great college towns of the Upper Midwest, yet we sometimes “think small” – trying to emulate far less interesting towns. What features can we add, highlight, and rigorously promote that will enhance our standing as one of the best and most unique towns in the region? What can we do – or be — that nobody else can?
Northfield is a great place to live. It combines small-town simplicity with a cosmopolitan outlook, a willingness to look forward. The most successful communities attract tourism by being a place people want to be. They have the basics, yes, but they also have features that give them a “competitive advantage,” whether that’s a natural attraction or a “personality” that draws people looking for a community that has a certain kind of character.
While thoughtful strategic improvements to our parks, open space, trail, and recreation system are an economic driver for tourism, they are most importantly an essential component to maintaining a high quality of life and sustaining a healthy, equitable and resilient community for people who call Northfield home.
Wishing you all the best as we move forward together one step at a time…Happy New Year!