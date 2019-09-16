Dorothy Roberts, acclaimed scholar of race, gender and the law will present a public lecture, “Race, Science, and Justice” as part of the 2019 Frank G. & Jean M. Chesley Lectureship in Sociology & Anthropology.
The free lecture is open to the public and will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Carleton College in Boliou Hall 104.
Her pathbreaking work in law and public policy focuses on urgent contemporary issues in health, social justice and bioethics, especially as they impact the lives of women, children and African-Americans. Her major books include "Fatal Invention: How Science, Politics, and Big Business Re-create Race in the Twenty-first Century" (New Press, 2011); "Shattered Bonds: The Color of Child Welfare" (Basic Books, 2002), and "Killing the Black Body: Race, Reproduction, and the Meaning of Liberty" (Pantheon, 1997). She is the author of more than 100 scholarly articles and book chapters, as well as a co-editor of six books on such topics as constitutional law and women and the law.