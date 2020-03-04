The Northfield Police Department is urging citizens to be wary of scammers selling bogus coronavirus protection products.
A press release states product pitches that are alarmist, conspiratorial or claiming to be a miracle medicine are telltale signs of a con. Just because a product is organic does not mean it protects against the coronavirus, and citizens should check with their health care professional before purchasing an unproven product, the department wrote in a press release today.
The coronavirus has sickened more than 95,000 people across the world and killed at least 3,246. There have been at least 135 cases in the United States and 10 deaths.