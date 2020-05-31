Mayor Rhonda Pownell signed a declaration of emergency and curfew order on Sunday as tension continues following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The curfew starts at 8 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. The curfew covers all public places within the city, including streets.
Law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, members of the news media, as well as other publicly authorized personnel are exempt. In addition, people seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, homelessness or traveling to and from employment or a religious service are also exempt.
Violations constitute a misdemeanor and are punishable by a maximum $1,000 fine or a 90-day jail sentence.
According to a press release, the curfew matches the one in Dakota County, which effects the north part of the city.
"I applaud all those that went to safely and peacefully protest the tragic death of George Floyd; however, we cannot control those who may take advantage of the situation and damage property or endanger the safety of our community as has happened in neighboring cities," Pownell said in the release. "It is out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of all of our community members that this curfew declaration is put in place."
Dakota County along with other Twin Cities areas have experienced nights of civil disobedience, including damaged and burglarized property, since Floyd died while in Minneapolis Police Department custody May 25.
According to the release, the city administrator, in consultation with the police chief, could extend the curfew until Wednesday, if needed.
"We've heard concerns from many of our businesses and community members regarding the possibility of violence and/or property damage," said Northfield Police Chief Monte Nelson. "There are not any new, imminent threats to the Northfield community, but we believe the curfew is an important tool to help provide for the safety and security of our community."