Supporters and Friends of the Northfield Public Library are invited to attend the annual meeting of the Friends and Foundation at 2 p.m. Sunday in the library atrium. A press release states at the meeting, the Friends and Foundation will celebrate the many activities and accomplishments of the past year, look ahead to 2020 and announce 2019’s Standout Library Friend.
The meeting will also feature book talks by Jessica Peterson White of Content Books, "10 Books That May Make You Feel Better About Things.”