A flash flood watch has been issued for the Cannon River area after recent heavy rain.
According to a Northfield Police Department press release, city staff have worked with the National Weather Service to evaluate rainfall amounts and the corresponding effect on area river levels. NWS staff have predicted heavy rain will fall through Thursday evening.
“Depending on the amounts of rain and where it falls, the Cannon River at Northfield could rise quickly to flood stage,” the release states. The Cannon River could peak at flood stage Friday, which would directly affect Northfield property and park area around the river.
Property owners in flood-prone areas are advised to evaluate flood preparedness and monitor weather information and river levels:
- Check personal devices and subscriptions used to receive weather alerts to ensure you have the ability to monitor such alerts.
- If your home or business is in a river/flood zone, make sure you have the materials, resources and/or contacts to enact protective measures.
- Police have posted resources, guidelines and contact information on the Northfield website home page under emergency preparedness resources, http://www.ci.northfield.mn.us/index.aspx?NID=985
City personnel are continuing to monitor weather and river levels and are expected to disseminate more information as it becomes necessary. People are advised to check the city of Northfield website for updates.