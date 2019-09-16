This year, the United Nations theme for the International Day of Peace is Climate Action for Peace. A press release states The 17th celebration of the International Day of Peace in Northfield will bring together local residents and representatives from organizations working on local actions to protect the environment. the release states the goal is to lead a discussion among all attendees to create a short list of actions people can do to help stop the damage to the planet.
The event is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Weitz Center at Carleton, Room 236. Snacks and coffee will be served. All are welcome.