A press release states city officials have made decisions about department operations and meetings by following the guidance of the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following decisions have been made effective immediately:
· Northfield Ice Arena is closed through the end of April.
· Northfield Public Library is closed Wednesday through March 29.
· All advisory boards, commissions, special committees are canceled through the end of April. (with limited exceptions as approved by the city administrator)
· The Board and Commission Appreciation Event on April 15 is canceled.
· City Hall meeting rooms are restricted to city and county purpose use only with 6-foot social distancing.
· The City Council meeting on Tuesday is open to the public, but will maintain 6-foot social distancing and occupancy restrictions.
The Council Chambers has 10 audience chairs and the second floor training room has 17 audience chairs available for use by staff and community members.
"We encourage residents to continue social distancing," the city states. "If residents would like to comment on City Council items, we recommend using the online commenting feature. Once the City Council agenda is published, the e-comment link will be active. Residents can review agenda item details, indicate their position on an item and leave feedback by clicking on the e-comment tab on the City Council meetings page: city of Northfield - City Council."
Comments can be submitted until noon on the day of the meeting. Residents may also use the register to speak option to sign up in advance to speak at the meeting. They are advised to follow this link to e-comment directions for additional information on using e-comment and register to speak.
"The health and safety of all employees, volunteers, and all community members is if the upmost importance," the city stated. "With ever-increasing COVID-19 concerns, all are encouraged to wash hands frequently, stay home if ill, and practice social distancing."