Northfield Hospital + Clinics suspended elective surgeries and procedures Tuesday.
A press release states patients affected by this have been contacted directly.
"This precaution is to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 (coronavirus) for healthy patients and staff, and conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and other equipment that will be needed to care for a probable surge in COVID-19 cases and other urgent and time-sensitive patient care," the health system stated.
NH+C will continue to perform urgent and emergent surgeries. Emergency surgery services continue at this time to be available 24/7 at Northfield Hospital.
Elective surgery patients who are affected have been contacted directly by NH+C. These surgeries will be rescheduled when it is safe to do so.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order Thursday for all hospitals and health systems in Minnesota to postpone and defer elective surgeries and nonessential procedures that can be delayed without negative consequence to patients such as a threat to life, permanent disability, and spreading metastasis or a delay in cancer staging.
"If your surgery has been postponed, your provider and care team will ensure that you have a care plan while you wait for it to be rescheduled," the hospital system states.
"Hospitals and health systems urge all Minnesotans to practice diligent social distancing now in order to reduce the number of cases in our state and reduce the surge of patients who will need hospital level of care."
If you need emergency care, call 911.
See all COVID-19 related news from NH+C: https://bit.ly/nhc-news