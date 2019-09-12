Tornado watch issued for Rice, Steele, Goodhue, Waseca counties Sam Wilmes Sam Wilmes Sep 12, 2019 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Rice, Steele, Goodhue and Waseca counties until 10 p.m. Thursday. The watch includes the cities of Faribault, Owatonna and Waseca in the coverage area. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Weather-alert Sam Wilmes Load comments Most Popular Articles Articles2019 Defeat of Jesse James Days Schedule Sept. 4-8Tavern of Northfield could reopen by NovemberSheldahl employees picket for better wages, union health careAlice J. (Lien) EggumBruce Allen KnutsonBruised, battered Raiders fall to Class 5A No. 1 HuskiesGALLERY: Re-enactment takes place in downtown NorthfieldGALLERY: Parade, carnival highlight final day of Defeat of Jesse James DaysHoward Clifford OlsonCharles E. Morse Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Sep 12 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, Sep 12, 2019 Sep 12 Northfield Duplicate Bridge Club Thu, Sep 12, 2019 Sep 12 Cribbage Thu, Sep 12, 2019 Sep 12 Thursday's Table Thu, Sep 12, 2019 Sep 12 Big Book Group AA meeting Thu, Sep 12, 2019 Around the Web Trey Burton had limited pain warming up before Week 1 deactivation, hopes to debut in Denver Minnesota borrowers average $31,231 in student loan debt, 10th highest in U.S. Eva Mendes: Date nights take 'a lot of prep' Kevin Hart will be 'back on track' in no time Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Northfield News Morning Report Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists