The city of Northfield has declared a snow emergency effective 6 p.m. Oct. 20 until 9 a.m. Oct. 22.
During a snow emergency there is no parking on any city street until it is plowed curb-to-curb and the weather system has passed. Vehicles parked on the street will be ticketed with the potential of being towed during a snow emergency.
Trash and recycling bins are not allowed on city streets.
When parking lots are scheduled for plowing there is no parking within them from 2:00 a.m. until 6:00 a.m. All downtown parking lot permit holders must park in the proper lots during a snow emergency.
• Residential streets will be plowed on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21
• All downtown parking lots except the Fifth & Washington parking lot will be plowed on Oct. 21
• The 5th & Washington parking lot will be plowed on Oct. 22
• Downtown snow will be removed on Oct. 21
For updated information, call the city of Northfield parking hotline at 507-645-3080.