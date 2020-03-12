Carleton College announced Thursday it will shift the start of spring term back a week and teach at least the first half of the semester online beginning April 6.
School President Steven Poskanzer said in a public statement faculty need to design courses to stand alone as online courses for the entire term.
Poskanzer said students should plan to leave campus by Wednesday to limit the number of students on campus, and thus limit the probably spread of coronavirus. Room and board fees will be proportionately reduced. Any student whose financial or other circumstances prevent them from returning home can contact reslife@carleton.edu no later than Sunday and will still take their classes remotely.
Domestic and international Carleton work-related travel is prohibited through at least April 30. Carleton-sponsored spring sports have been suspended until further notice, and planned speakers or other large campus events scheduled in the first half of the term are canceled.
“We believe that the decision to limit the number of people on campus will reduce the risk of contagion, protect those who are most vulnerable, limit the chances of more disruptive actions later, and enable students to get home while travel options still exist,” Poskanzer said. “We will continue to follow guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in future decision-making. We will share additional details in the coming days and do our best to answer your questions as they arise.”
Beginning today, the Perlman Center for Learning and Teaching and Academic Technologists is hosting workshops and drop-in sessions for faculty to redesign their courses for online instruction, considered uncharted territory for Carleton.
Poskanzer added he hopes students can return to campus and resume face-to-face classes after midterm break on May 5.
“We believe — based on the most current information available — that this is the best way to protect our students, faculty, staff and neighbors, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Poskanzer said.
“With yesterday’s declaration of a COVID-19 pandemic by the World Health Organization and the number of known COVID-19 cases in the United States steadily growing, it has become clear that we need to take serious measures quickly to protect our community’s well-being.”
Poskanzer said medical experts have advised the college that the situation in the U.S. is expected to worsen over the next several weeks. He sees the college’s ability to handle an on-campus outbreak as “very limited,” adding that “would risk overwhelming the Northfield health care system.”
The announcement came one day after St. Olaf announced it would extend spring break by one week. Classes are expected to resume April 6. The college hasn't announced it will shift to online courses.
"During that extended break, faculty and staff will continue working on plans and preparations should we need to quickly shift to online instruction at a later date," the college stated Wednesday. "At this time there is no plan to shift to online instruction, but as you well know, the situation is evolving rapidly and this could change at any point. Please take all class materials, medications, and other essential items with you when you leave for spring break."