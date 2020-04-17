A Northfield Retirement Community assisted living facility resident tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday.
Northfield Retirement Community President and CEO Kyle Nordine said the Cannon Valley Suites resident is isolated “and is being cared for by a specific and dedicated care team with proper personal protective equipment.”
HIPPA guidelines prohibit NRC from sharing the condition of the resident or the symptoms the person showed.
Nordine added no other positive cases have been identified at NRC, and additional tests have been sent to the Minnesota Department of Health. NRC hadn’t received results as of Friday afternoon.
Nordine said to help stop the spread of COVID-19, additional testing should be immediately available for all care facilities. He suggested the Legislature allocate specific additional funding for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
This is a developing story. Look to the News for more information as it is received.