The city of Northfield has declared a snow emergency effective 2 a.m. Jan. 15 until 9 a.m. Jan. 17.
During a snow emergency there is no parking on any city street until it is plowed curb-to-curb and the weather system has passed. Vehicles parked on the street will be ticketed with the potential of being towed during a snow emergency.
Trash and recycling bins are not allowed on city streets.
When parking lots are scheduled for plowing there is no parking within them from 2 until 6 a.m. All downtown parking lot permit holders must park in the proper lots during a snow emergency.
• Residential streets will be plowed on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16
• All downtown parking lots except the Fifth & Washington parking lot will be plowed on Jan. 15
• The Fifth & Washington parking lot will be plowed on Jan. 16
• Downtown snow will be removed on Jan. 16 and 17
For updated information, call the city's parking hotline at 507-645-3080 or click here.