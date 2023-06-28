Five new exhibits are now on display at the Paradise Center for the Arts. An opening reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday. The exhibits will be on display through Aug. 5. 

Art 1.JPG

Works by Michael Finch and Janell Hammer are now on display in the Paradise Center for the Arts' Carlander Family Gallery. (Deanna Thibedeau/southernminn.com)
3D show.JPG

The Paradise 3D members exhibit has works from seven artists. (Deanna Thibedeau/southernminn.com)
  

Recommended for you

Load comments